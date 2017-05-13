Yemen's war has claimed thousands of lives and pushed millions of people to the brink of famine.

The country has remained in turmoil since September 2014 when the Houthis and their allies overran capital Sanaa and other parts of the country, forcing Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to temporarily flee to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive military campaign with the aim of reversing Houthi military gains and restoring Hadi's embattled government.

The continuing conflict now threatens a unique part of the country's ancient history.

A collection of millennia-old mummies at Sanaa University in the capital Sanaa could face destruction due to a lack of proper maintenance.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.