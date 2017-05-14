WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump pledges to move quickly to name new FBI director
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has interviewed candidates to replace FBI director James Comey, who was sacked by Trump earlier this week.
Trump pledges to move quickly to name new FBI director
US President Donald Trump arrives from Andrew's Air Force Base aboard Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington in Washington US, May 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2017

President Donald Trump has said it's possible he could pick a new FBI director as early as next week.

Speaking on Air Force One before departing for Lynchburg, Virginia, where he delivered a commencement address, Trump told reporters he might even be able to make his decision on who should succeed James Comey to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation before he leaves on his first foreign trip on Friday.

"Even that is possible," the US president said.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has interviewed candidates to replace FBI director James Comey. He was sacked by Trump earlier this week.

Comey's dismissal sparked a political firestorm, because the former FBI chief had been investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us