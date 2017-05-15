WORLD
1 MIN READ
Putin shows off piano skills ahead of meeting with Chinese leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin played Soviet-era songs about Moscow and St Petersburg as he waited for bilateral talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to begin.
While waiting for his meeting with the Chinese president, Vladimir Putin played several passages from Soviet-era songs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen tinkling the ivories on Sunday while waiting for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Putin was in the Chinese capital for a Beijing-hosted summit to launch China's new Silk Road.

After the summit, he went to the Diaoyutai state guest house for talks with Xi and other Chinese leaders.

Putin played several passages from Soviet-era songs about Moscow and St Petersburg, according to Russian media.

The 64-year-old Russian leader is perhaps better known for his judo and horse riding skills, flying a plane and piloting a research submarine into the depths of Lake Baikal and the Black Sea off Crimea's coast.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
