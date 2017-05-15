WORLD
1 MIN READ
Conservative drops out of Iran presidential election
Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has urged his supporters to back Ebrahim Raisi, who is believed to be a favourite of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Conservative drops out of Iran presidential election
Seen here on the campaign trail, Tehran's mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf (C), announced on Monday he was quitting the presidential election. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

One of several conservative candidates has dropped out of Iran's presidential election to back another conservative who is challenging moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

State television on Monday reported that Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf had dropped out of the race.

The report said Qalibaf had thrown his weight behind Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be a favourite of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranians go to the polls on Friday to pick a new president. With Qalibaf dropping out, there are now five candidates contesting, though others may drop out in the coming days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us