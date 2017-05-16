BIZTECH
SpaceX launches Inmarsat communications satellite
The satellite is the fourth in the company's Global Xpress (GX) constellation, aimed at providing high-speed mobile broadband service.
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

SpaceX on Monday launched a communications satellite for Inmarsat, marking its first launch for the London-based mobile broadband company.

The Inmarsat-5 F4 satellite, built by Boeing, blasted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 7:21 PM, (2321 GMT).

"We've had confirmation of spacecraft separation," said a SpaceX commentator about 30 minutes after launch, signalling that the satellite was successfully deployed to a distant, geo-stationary orbit.

"We've had good orbits, good separation, all you can ask for today."

"Inmarsat, the only operator of a global Ka-band network, created the GX platform to enable communities across the world to benefit from the emerging digital society," said a company statement.

SpaceX, which is headed by Elon Musk, did not attempt to bring the first stage of the rocket back to Earth for an upright landing following the launch.

The payload weighed some 13,500 pounds (6,100 kilogrammes), and the force needed to propel it to orbit would not leave enough fuel for the rocket to manoeuvre back to Earth.

SOURCE:AFP
