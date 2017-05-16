WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugees gain safe and legal entry to Italy
A humanitarian corridors programme has brought 800 people to Italy since it was launched in 2016. France is expected to follow suit.
Syrian refugees gain safe and legal entry to Italy
Syrian refugees at an official welcome ceremony at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, January 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

The Italian government and a group of Christian NGOs have initiated a humanitarian visa for Syrian refugees fleeing the war.

Since it was launched in 2016, humanitarian corridors programme has brought 800 people to Italy. The Community of Sant'Egidio, which is one of the NGOs behind the initiative, says the humanitarian corridors programme was devised to stop people from risking their lives at sea.

"We thought that the only serious way to save people is to allow them to enter legally," Community of Sant'Egidio Head of Migrant Services Daniela Pompei said.

"What Sant'Egidio together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches and the Waldesian Evangelical Church have suggested to the Italian government is to find a lawful and legal way of entry."

TRT World'sDaniela Berretta speaks to some of the refugees who made it to Italy, unable to shake the trauma of war.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us