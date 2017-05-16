POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Federer skips French Open to focus on Wimbledon
A resurgent career has seen him take three important titles this year, including the Australian Open. But 35-year old Federer wants to avoid injuries that could hamper his bid for another Wimbledon crown and shorten his career.
Federer skips French Open to focus on Wimbledon
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 16, 2017

Roger Federer has pulled out of this month's French Open as he feels he needs to avoid playing on clay in order to prolong his career, the 18-time grand slam champion said on Monday.

The Swiss, who made a surprise comeback winning the Australian Open in January after being out of tennis for six months, will skip the May 28-June 11 clay court major for the second year running after missing last year's edition through injury.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month, but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons," world number five Federer, who won his sole Roland Garros title in 2009, said on his Facebook page.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward.

"Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season."

Three biggest titles so far

Federer, 35, has already won the three biggest titles of the year to date as he followed his triumph in Australia with wins at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

After that stunning run, Federer, who missed the second half of last year recovering from a knee surgery, said that he would likely skip the European clay court season except for the French Open.

The former world number one's announcement came a day after Rafael Nadal won his third consecutive clay court title of the season ahead of the French Open, where the Spaniard will be bidding for his 10th Roland Garros title.

Federer will now focus on being in top form for Wimbledon, which begins on July 3 and where he is a seven-time champion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us