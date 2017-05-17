WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three soldiers killed trying to defuse terrorist bomb in Somalia
An attempt to defuse a bomb in a car left by Al Shabab in the Somalia capital Mogadishu went horribly wrong.
Three soldiers killed trying to defuse terrorist bomb in Somalia
Damage from the car bomb blast in Mogadishu on May 17, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

Three soldiers were killed when a car bomb exploded while they were trying to defuse it on Wednesday in the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and the Al Shabab terrorist group said.

The men were dismantling part of the car when the device went off. "First two soldiers died and another was injured. The third soldier died of the blast wounds minutes later," police major Mohamed Hussein said.

Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab claimed responsibility, but gave different details. "Five mine experts including security officials and foreigners died in the Mogadishu blast," spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said.

Police officer Hussein said all the dead were Somalis. One of the dead was a member of the specialised bomb squad. The other two were regular soldiers.

Since losing large swathes of territory to African Union peacekeepers supporting the government, Al Shabab militants have frequently launched raids and deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other regions controlled by the federal government.

Somalia has been in a state of war since 1991, when clan-based warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us