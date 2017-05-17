POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Monaco end 17 years of drought to win French football league
Seals first title since 2000 and eighth overall with a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne as teenage star Kylian Mbappe and Valere Germain shine.
Monaco end 17 years of drought to win French football league
Monaco has thrilled Europe, scoring 155 goals in all competitions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

Teenage star Kylian Mbappe helped Monaco secure their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years with his 15th goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 victory at home to Saint-Etienne.

The 18-year-old raced clear of the visiting defence to nervelessly roll in the opening goal after 19 minutes at the Stade Louis II as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) four-year reign as French champions came to an end.

Valere Germain added a second with the final kick of the match.

Unbeaten in 2017

Monaco sealed its eighth overall on Wednesday and with one match left to play this weekend, Monaco has an unassailable six-point lead over second-place PSG.

Only Saint-Etienne (10) and Marseille (9) have won more league titles than Monaco in France.

Despite losing to Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, Monaco has thrilled Europe with its attacking football, scoring 155 goals in all competitions and reaching 104 in the league, two more than PSG's league tally last year.

Led by the strike duo of Radamel Falcao and rising star Kylian Mbappe, Monaco averaged nearly three goals per game this season to end PSG's four-year dominance.

Unbeaten in the league in 2017, Monaco has also scored in its last 31 league games, a new record during a single season.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us