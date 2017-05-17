Teenage star Kylian Mbappe helped Monaco secure their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years with his 15th goal of the season in Wednesday's 2-0 victory at home to Saint-Etienne.

The 18-year-old raced clear of the visiting defence to nervelessly roll in the opening goal after 19 minutes at the Stade Louis II as Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) four-year reign as French champions came to an end.

Valere Germain added a second with the final kick of the match.

Unbeaten in 2017

Monaco sealed its eighth overall on Wednesday and with one match left to play this weekend, Monaco has an unassailable six-point lead over second-place PSG.

Only Saint-Etienne (10) and Marseille (9) have won more league titles than Monaco in France.

Despite losing to Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, Monaco has thrilled Europe with its attacking football, scoring 155 goals in all competitions and reaching 104 in the league, two more than PSG's league tally last year.

Led by the strike duo of Radamel Falcao and rising star Kylian Mbappe, Monaco averaged nearly three goals per game this season to end PSG's four-year dominance.

Unbeaten in the league in 2017, Monaco has also scored in its last 31 league games, a new record during a single season.