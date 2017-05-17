BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
VW CEO investigated for market manipulation
Matthias Mueller is accused of holding back information from shareholders about the potential financial consequences from manipulating diesel emissions.
VW CEO investigated for market manipulation
Matthias Mueller, CEO of Volkswagen AG, smiles as he arrives for the annual shareholders meeting in Hannover, Germany, on May 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2017

German prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened a new investigation into Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Mueller and others over market manipulation in the wake of the carmaker's 'dieselgate' scandal.

"The accused are suspected of knowingly delaying telling shareholders about the financial consequences for Porsche SE of software manipulation in diesel vehicles by Volkswagen AG," the prosecutors in the southwestern city Stuttgart said.

Holding company Porsche SE -- separate from VW subsidiary Porsche AG – owns a controlling stake in the world's largest carmaker, with its stable of 12 brands ranging from luxury Audi to generalist Skoda.

Along with Mueller, former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn and Porsche SE Chairman Hans-Dieter Poetsch are also suspected of failing to share information about the emissions cheating affecting 11 million cars that was revealed in 2015.

Investigators opened the dossier in February, in response to charges levelled by Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority in the summer of 2016.

First time

It is the first time Mueller has been targeted by prosecutors over market manipulation, while Winterkorn, Poetsch – a former chief financial officer at VW – and VW brand chief Herbert Diess already face probes.

Volkswagen faces an array of legal challenges in Germany and worldwide relating to its software, designed to fool regulatory nitrogen oxide emissions tests.

Shareholders and car buyers have launched suits seeking compensation, while prosecutors in Brunswick, north Germany, are investigating 37 individuals at the company for fraud.

Others face probes over incorrect carbon dioxide emissions data.

The gigantic carmaker has so far set aside more than 22 billion euros ($24.4 billion) to cover fines and compensation related to the "dieselgate" affair, but experts estimate the final bill could be much higher.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us