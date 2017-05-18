WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters clash with police outside Greek parliament
Police and anti-austerity protesters clashed outside parliament where Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was delivering a speech defending the proposed legislation which includes pension cuts and tax hikes.
Protesters clash with police outside Greek parliament
A riot police officer is engulfed in flames by a petrol bomb during riots outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Anti-austerity protesters and police clashed on Thursday outside parliament where lawmakers debated further spending cuts demanded by the country's international lenders in exchange for bailout funds.

A small group of hooded protesters broke away from a rally of about 10,000 demonstrators and hurled petrol bombs and firecrackers at police officers guarding parliament.

Police responded with tear gas dispersing the crowd temporarily.

As clashes broke out, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was delivering a speech in parliament defending proposed legislation which could be adopted later on Thursday.

TRT World spoke to Maria Kagkelidou in Athens.

The proposed austerity measures include pension cuts and tax hikes to be implemented in 2019 and 2020.

A vote was expected around midnight local time (2100 GMT).

Tsipras' coalition came to power in 2015 promising to end austerity but it was forced to sign up to a third bailout later that year.

The ruling coalition has a slim majority of 153 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament.

The leftist-led government hopes that legislating the measures, four days before Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels, will convince its lenders to release a €7.5 billion bailout tranche and grant it further debt relief.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us