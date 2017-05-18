WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macedonian president hands opposition the mandate to form government
President Gjorge Ivanov asks long-time opposition Social Democratic party to form a coalition government with Albanian parties, five months after an election in the troubled Balkan country.
Macedonian president hands opposition the mandate to form government
Gjorge Ivanov (R) poses as he gives a mandate on behalf of the parliamentary's majority to Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) leader Zoran Zaev (L) in capital Skopje. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Macedonia's President Gjorge Ivanov on Wednesday mandated Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev to form a coalition government with ethnic Albanian parties after holding off for nearly six months, raising hopes for an end to a two-year political deadlock.

Ivanov had refused to issue the required mandate for the new coalition on grounds that it could empower Macedonia's ethnic Albanians, its largest minority, and thereby pose a threat to sovereignty. Ethnic Albanians make up around a quarter of the country's around two million population.

But at a ceremony with Ivanov on Wednesday, Zaev handed him a written guarantee that the coalition would not undermine Macedonia's constitutional order or sovereignty.

The obstacle for giving the mandate for a new government has now been removed — Macedonia's President Gjorge Ivanov

Zaev said he expects the government to be formed in 10 days. The coalition agreement was struck after national elections in December.

EU welcomes move

Ivanov's move was welcomed on Wednesday by EU foreign policy chief, FedericaMogherini, and Johannes Hahn, in charge of enlargement.

"We hope that this constructive spirit will continue to prevail so that the country can finally come out of the political crisis," they said in a joint statement.

Macedonia has been without a functioning government since 2015, when it fell into turmoil over a wiretapping scandal that brought down the ruling nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party bloc.

The former Yugoslav republic wants to join the European Union but its efforts have been hampered by political turmoil.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us