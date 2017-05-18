WORLD
3 MIN READ
US air strike hits pro-regime convoy in Syria
The US-led coalition says regime forces had "posed a threat" to US and partner forces at Tanf base near the joint Syria-Iraq-Jordan border. Russia says the strike violated Syria's sovereignty.
US air strike hits pro-regime convoy in Syria
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

US-led coalition aircraft on Thursday struck a convoy of pro-Syrian regime forces that were "advancing well inside an established de-confliction zone" in southern Syria.

The coalition said the forces "posed a threat" to US and partner forces at Tanf base near the joint Syria-Iraq-Jordan border, where US special forces were operating and training Free Syrian Army rebels.

"This action was taken after apparent Russian attempts to dissuade Syrian pro-regime movement south towards At Tanf were unsuccessful, a coalition aircraft show of force, and the firing of warning shots," the coalition said in a statement.

Hampering fight against Daesh

The Syrian regime said the air strike hit without elaborating and hampered "its efforts to fight Daesh."

Syria's ally Russia on Friday condemned the strike, saying it hit civilians and was unacceptable, Russian news agencies reported.

Speaking in Geneva, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said the US strike had violated Syria's sovereignty and would not help efforts to find a political solution to the conflict.

The Tanf Garrison is used by US and British commandos and has come under repeated attacks in the past.

The United States has been militarily involved in Syria since 2014, but has for the most part avoided engaging directly in the country's civil war.

Tanf has been targeted before

Tanf has been the target of repeated attacks in recent months.

Last month, US-led allied forces and Syrian rebels repulsed a significant Daesh attack on the base.

On April 7, the US forces fired 59 Tomahawk missiles targeting Shayrat air base in Homs province after it was used in the regime chemical attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011 after the regime launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

More than 400,000 people have so far been killed in the conflict which has displaced half the population and triggered one of the world's worst refugee and humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us