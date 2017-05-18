WORLD
US Navy veteran kills one in New York's Times Square car crash
Police have taken 26-year-old Richard Rojas into custody. The US Navy veteran has been stopped twice in the past for drunk driving but it is not clear if he was driving under the influence during Thursday's crash that also injured 22 people.
Police stand near the vehicle that was driven onto a sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York, US, May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

One person is dead and at least 22 more are recovering after a car plowed through a crowd in New York City's Time Square.

Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old from the Bronx stopped twice in the past for drunk driving, drove his Honda onto the sidewalk at 11:55 am local time (1555 GMT), smashing into pedestrians for three blocks at high speed, police said.

Police have taken the driver into custody. It is not clear if he had been drinking prior to the latest incident.

The US Navy said Rojas served from September 2011 to May 2014, reaching the rank of electrician's mate fireman apprentice. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, and had been based in Florida, Illinois and South Carolina.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Hundreds of thousands of people, many of them visitors from around the world, pass daily through the bustling commercial area, the heart of Broadway's theatre district.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
