One person is dead and at least 22 more are recovering after a car plowed through a crowd in New York City's Time Square.

Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old from the Bronx stopped twice in the past for drunk driving, drove his Honda onto the sidewalk at 11:55 am local time (1555 GMT), smashing into pedestrians for three blocks at high speed, police said.

Police have taken the driver into custody. It is not clear if he had been drinking prior to the latest incident.

The US Navy said Rojas served from September 2011 to May 2014, reaching the rank of electrician's mate fireman apprentice. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, and had been based in Florida, Illinois and South Carolina.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Hundreds of thousands of people, many of them visitors from around the world, pass daily through the bustling commercial area, the heart of Broadway's theatre district.