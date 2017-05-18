WORLD
1 MIN READ
Voters weigh options ahead of Iran's presidential vote
Potential voters cite strengths and weaknesses of incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his conservative challenger Ebrahim Raisi who differ on several issues facing the country.
Voters weigh options ahead of Iran's presidential vote
Supporters of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani raise the victory gesture at a campaign rally in the capital Tehran. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

The popularity of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and his challenger, the conservative Ebrahim Raisi will be tested in the presidential election on Friday.

Both the candidates have clear differences on several issues. They have traded accusations of abusing religion for power or corruption during televised debates.

Rouhani is seen as a moderate open to reforms and credited for getting some sanctions lifted on Iran through a nuclear deal with the West, while conservative Raisi is seen as putting Iran first.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi tries to find how these differences are playing out in the streets of capital Tehran.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us