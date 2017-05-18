The ninth Islamic World International Economic Summit began in Kazan, the capital city of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, on Thursday.

More than 2,000 guests representing 50 countries are participating in the three-day event.

The summit aims at developing economic, trade, and cultural relations between the Russian states and the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed support for the Islamic world during his opening remarks for participants during the first session.

In a statement that appeared on the Kremlin's website, Putin said: "I want to stress that the Islamic world can count in full measure on Russia's support and assistance. We are ready to develop cooperation with our partners in counterterrorism and in looking for peaceful solutions to regional crises."

The summit features events including an "Expo Investment" exhibition. It will disseminate information on the infrastructure and capabilities of economic zones in the Russian Federation, development projects, and large industrial companies.

The exhibition will also take stock of the investment potentials of other Russian regions.

The summit, now in it's ninth year, is hosted annually by Russia in Kazan.

