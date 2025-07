Voting in Iran's presidential election began on Friday. The polls are expected to be a tight race between incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and a former prosecutor Ebrahim Raisi.

More than 54 million people are eligible to vote. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of votes cast, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff set to take place next Friday.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports from Tehran.