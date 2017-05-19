US President Donald Trump will be making his first overseas visit since taking office on Friday. The first leg of his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe will be Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been enthusiastic about Trump's arrival at the White House after seeing his predecessor Barack Obama as too soft on its arch-foe Iran and cool towards Washington's bilateral relationship with Riyadh that is a mainstay of the Middle East's security balance.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more from Washington DC.