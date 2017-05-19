WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump to embark on first overseas trip
First leg of Trump's nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe will be Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Saudi officials and leaders of the six-nation GCC. He will also have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries in Riyadh.
Trump to embark on first overseas trip
US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, US May 18, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

US President Donald Trump will be making his first overseas visit since taking office on Friday. The first leg of his nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe will be Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been enthusiastic about Trump's arrival at the White House after seeing his predecessor Barack Obama as too soft on its arch-foe Iran and cool towards Washington's bilateral relationship with Riyadh that is a mainstay of the Middle East's security balance.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us