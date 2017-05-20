WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes leave at least 22 dead in CAR
Fighting between Christian militias and Muslims in Cenral African Republic also left 36 injured and forced some 10,000 others to flee.
Clashes leave at least 22 dead in CAR
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2017

At least 22 people were killed as a result of fighting between Christian militias and Muslims this week in the Central African Republic town of Bria, the country's UN mission said on Saturday.

Those killed included 17 civilians while the clashes also left 36 injured and forced some 10,000 others to flee.

The clashes come amid a week of intense violence between the Anti-Balaka Christian militias and Muslims from the former Seleka rebel coalition that overthrew President Francois Bozize in 2013.

"The fighting between armed groups in Bria and elsewhere in eastern CAR must stop," Diane Corner, the deputy head of the peacekeeping mission, MINUSCA, said in a statement.

"These appalling acts of violence committed by armed groups over the last week have killed scores of innocent Central African men, women and children, deprived families of their homes and citizens of their livelihoods," she said.

The rival factions fought over the northeastern town of Bria's airstrip on Friday and looting forced humanitarian workers to seek refuge inside the MINUSCA base there.

UN soldiers have also reinforced their positions in the towns of Bangassou and Alindao, which have been hit by violence this week as well.

Red Cross workers said on Wednesday they recovered 115 bodies in Bangassou, a diamond mining hub, after several days of fighting there.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us