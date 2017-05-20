WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's Temer calls on court to suspend corruption investigation
Brazil's embattled president Michel Temer has called on the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption investigation that alleges he accepted milions of dollars in bribes.
Brazil's Temer calls on court to suspend corruption investigation
Michel Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2017

Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday said he will file an application to the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption probe against him.

Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country.

He is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes and is already faces allegations that he authorised payments to silence a witness and that he is potentially obstructing justice.

Temer said a central piece of evidence in the investigation is flawed.

He said that an audio recording purporting to show him discussing payment of hush money to a jailed politician had been "doctored."

The scandal has sparked multiple calls for Temer's resignation.

"Brazil will not be derailed," he said during a special address speech in capital Brasilia, reiterating that he would not resign.

The recording was made by the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA during a March conversation.

TRT World spoke to Sao Paulo-based journalist Sam Cowie.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us