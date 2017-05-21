US President Donald Trump will arrive in Jerusalem on Monday for a two-day trip to Israel and Palestine in the second leg of his first foreign tour.

The trip is of particular interest as Trump said in February that he was considering both one-state and two-state solutions, backing away from decades of US policy that backed a two-state solution to the conflict.

The meeting also comes as Israel continues expanding its illegal settlement activity in the West Bank, taking more Palestinian land and carving its future state into pieces.

Earlier this month, Trump had hosted his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the White House, where they both expressed determination to revive the peace process.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he would discuss peace efforts the US President.

On the first day of the trip, Trump will visit the Holocaust museum and meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On the second day he will travel to Bethlehem in the West Bank where it's expected he would speak to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Jerusalem on what both sides expect from the trip.