Clashes between protestors and police claim one life in Colombia
Unrest began in Buenaventura on Friday after a days-long peaceful strike ended in violent clashes between the protesters and security forces. Demonstrators have been protesting against lack of access to running water and basic services.
Demonstrators created roadblocks in the city by setting tyres, cones and branches on fire, blocking major thoroughfares and access routes to the port. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

At least one person has died in clashes between demonstrators and police in western Colombia.

Unrest began in Buenaventura on Friday after a days-long peaceful strike ended in violent clashes between the protesters and security forces.

Demonstrators created roadblocks in the city by setting tyres and branches on fire. They also hurled rocks and other projectiles at police who volleyed tear gas to break up crowds.

As the unrest descended into looting and vandalism, at least one person was killed, 11 injured and 41 arrested, RCN TV reported.

President Juan Manuel Santos' General Secretary, Alfonso Prada, said the government respected the days of peaceful protests, but that it would not stand for violence.

Strikes and protests have slowed output at the city's Pacific port, one of the largest in the country, and has blocked coffee harvests from reaching the port.

Protestors had been demanding more social investment for the city as thousands lack access to running water and other basic services.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
