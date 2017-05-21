Iraqi forces are making a final push to retake the last remaining areas of Mosul from Daesh as the fighting has now reached the heart of the Old City.

Iraqi authorities and aid agencies are already struggling to cope with a surge in displacement since security forces opened a new front against the militants in Mosul earlier this month.

On Thursday, the United Nations said up to 200,000 more people might flee Mosul as Iraqi forces push into the last districts held by Daesh.

The fighting has already displaced over 700,000 people.

Backed by a US-led coalition, Iraqi forces have dislodged Daesh from all but about 12 square km (five square miles) of the city and are seeking to claim victory before the holy month of Ramadan.

The militants, however, still control the Old City, where they are expected to make their last stand in the densely populated, narrow streets that are impassible for armoured vehicles.

Military commanders say the aim is to raise the Iraqi flag over the Old City's Nuri mosque, from which Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed a caliphate, so the battle can be declared won even if pockets of resistance remain.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has the story.