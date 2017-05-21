WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin bomb attacks kill at least 23 in Syria's Idlib
Members of a Syrian rebel group were targeted in the attack at a village east of Saraqeb in Idlib province.
Twin bomb attacks kill at least 23 in Syria's Idlib
The rebel group has blamed the attack on Daesh. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2017

At least 23 members of a Syrian rebel group were killed on Sunday in two bomb attacks in Syria's Idlib province.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two blasts hit the headquarters of Ahrar al Sham rebel group in a village east of Saraqeb in Idlib province.

Ahrar al-Sham said in a statement a lone attacker had driven a motorbike up to the building, detonating explosives attached to himself and a bomb on the bike at the same time, killing and wounding dozens of rebels.

It blamed Daesh for the attack.

Unverified photos on social media showed bloodied corpses and a blackened motorbike outside a small building in the village.

Idlib is a rebel stronghold, but some factions have fought among themselves this year, including in clashes that pitted groups aligned with Ahrar al Sham against groups that joined the al Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al Sham alliance.

Syrian regime forces have taken advantage of rebel infighting, particularly a separate spat further south near Damascus, to recapture territory from rebels in the six-year conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us