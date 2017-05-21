The United Nations says more than 8 million children have been affected by the Syrian Civil War.

Many have lost their parents, homes and can no longer be looked after.

Now, a joint project between Turkey and Qatar will give a new home to nearly 1,000 orphaned Syrian refugee children.

The complex, in the southern Turkish town of Reyhanli near Syria, will house 990 children in 55 homes established by the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), a Turkish NGO, and Qatar's Foundation Sheikh Thani Ibn Abdullah for Humanitarian Services.

TRT World'sJohn Joe Regan has the story.