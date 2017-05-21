More than 1,500 young, dynamic and enterprising tech enthusiasts gathered from across Europe at this year's The Next Web conference in Amsterdam.

They aimed to enhance the world of digital technology with their latest products and services, ranging from apps and websites to artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Startup founders and entrepreneurs at the event met more than 15,000 investors and decisions makers from the tech industry.

At last year's event, startups raised more than $15 million in funding.

TRT World's science and technology reporter Sourav Roy has more from Amsterdam about the latest inventions.