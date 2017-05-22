The second Turkey-China Forum opens on Monday in Istanbul with the theme of Turkey-China Relations in the new era.

The three-day forum is being hosted by the Turkish Asian Center for Strategic Studies (TASAM) and the China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), affiliated to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The key theme covers a wide range of topics: security and defence, finance, investment, trade, infrastructure and construction, public diplomacy, local authorities, civil society, think tanks and media, the ASEAN Zone, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Asian integration, energy, water and food security, science and technology, the academy, culture, the Middle East, Africa, South and Central Asia.

TASAM head Suleyman Sensoy said China sees Turkey as a gateway to the Balkans and Europe in the new era, and a good economic partner in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Sensoy stressed the need to strengthen mutual relations in political, economic and security fields.

He added that Turkey and China are looking to develop sustainable long-term mutual interests.