A prolonged drought across Central America has devastated the region's lakes and rivers.

In Guatemala, Lake Atescatempa has disappeared, leaving fishermen without a source of income, and people without food.

It's part of the ongoing impact of climate change on Central America known as the Dry Corridor.

Corridor runs along the Pacific coast, from Panama to Guatemala and it often absorbs the majority of the heat from the weather phenomenon known as El Nino.

This year El Nino is expected to return, and as Sarah Jones reports, people have no idea how they're going to cope.