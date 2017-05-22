WORLD
Millions need food in Guatemala after prolonged drought
Low and erratic rains caused by the El Nino since 2012 keep lands dry and produce poor harvests.
In this June 1, 2016 photo, Cristina Ramirez comforts her son Isaac who is recovering from acute dehydration brought on by a stomach virus. Jocotan, Guatemala. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2017

Millions of people in Guatemala are suffering from a prolonged drought that has resulted in food shortages.

The phenomenon is particularly pronounced in the so-called "dry corridor," where low and erratic rains caused by the El Nino since 2012, keep lands dry and produce poor harvests.

"We have children who are dying for lack of food. What happens is that we don't see it, there aren't pictures that show this problem, but it is something that should embarrass Central Americans, Central America should not have children dying for lack of food," said Hector Aguirre, co-ordinator at the Trinational Community.

Experts say the "dry corridor" has grown 25-30 percent in the last decade in the Central American country.

"It makes you want to cry to see the whole lake dry, now we have to see if it will fill up again with the rain that falls," said Wilman Estrada, a fisherman.

Last year's El Nino, bolstered by climate change, left 3.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance across the "dry corridor."

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports on the growing crisis in Guatemala.

SOURCE:TRT World
