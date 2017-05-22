US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the Muslim world to join a campaign to "defeat terrorism" in a speech in Riyadh during his Saudi Arabia visit.

The president had previously campaigned for a new database to track Muslims in the US and later called for those from some nations to be banned from entering the country. But addressing the leaders of 55 Muslim-majority countries, Trump said the meeting marked a "new chapter" that would bring lasting benefits for citizens of the US and those of the countries being represented at the meeting.

Some regarded his speech as a positive step towards Muslims. "We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship," he said. But not everyone was convinced that it was the case. Here is what Muslim word had to say about his visit to Saudi Arabia:

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates' foreign minister was one of those who praised the speech:

Eric Bolling, a co-host of Fox News was also happy with the president's remarks. "Nice seeing an American President standing strong on the world stage rather than apologizing for us," he said in a tweet.

But David Axelrod, an advisor of former US president Barack Obama was furious over Trump's tough talk:

Former Jordanian justice minister Ibrahim Aljazy acknowledged that the speech had a softer tone about Islam and Muslims, but it didn't seem convincing enough:

"I would not call it a constructive tone since that people in the region, particularly Jordanians, are looking for a more clear approach to the Israeli policies and an end to settlements, which may pave the way for a true two-state solution and end of occupation," Aljazy said.

Facts matter, some pointed out:

Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister wasn't happy too — his country was under increased scrutiny following the speech:

Some on social media didn't miss other details of the visit:

Others questioned if the renewed partnership between the US, Saudi Arabia and Egypt was a sign of good things to come:

But "The Church of Satan" quickly clarified that the ritual held after Trump speech had nothing to do with them: