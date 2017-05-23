WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers
Officials at Afghanistan's defence ministry say at least a dozen of the attackers were killed in the assault in southern Kandahar province.
Militant attack on Afghan army base kills 10 soldiers
Afghan officials say the attack began just before midnight on Monday, prompting a battle with security forces that lasted for several hours. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2017

Militants attacked an Afghan government army base in the southern province of Kandahar, killing at least 10 soldiers and wounding nine, defence officials said on Tuesday.

The attack began just before midnight on Monday, the Afghan defence ministry said in a statement.

Government forces at Camp Achakzai in Shawali Kot district battled for several hours, killing at least 12 attackers, ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

Nangarhar raid kills four civilians

In another incident on Monday night, at least four civilians were killed and 13 wounded during a raid by Afghan special forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial governor said.

Among those killed were two women and a child, the governor's office said in a statement. Six children and three women were among those wounded.

Waziri said officials were aware of the report but had not confirmed it.

"An investigation is ongoing," he said.

Militants have stepped up attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

Afghan forces, backed by US troops and air strikes, have been battling both Taliban and Daesh-linked forces in Nangarhar, which is on the Pakistani border.

The United States is considering whether to send 3,000 to 5,000 more military advisers to help train and assist Afghan security forces battling a 16-year insurgency led by the Taliban, and Daesh which is becoming more active in the war-weary country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us