WORLD
4 MIN READ
Five killed as Bahraini police open fire on protesters
The protesters were outside Shia cleric Isa Qassim's house as part of a long-running show of support when authorities raided it. Qassim faces expulsion from the Sunni-ruled kingdom over alleged links to Iran and fomenting violence.
Five killed as Bahraini police open fire on protesters
Isa Qassim is considered the spiritual leader of Bahrain's majority Shia community. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

At least five people were killed in Bahrain on Tuesday when police opened fire on supporters of a top cleric during a raid on his house, the interior ministry said.

The incident took place in the village of Diraz at a long-running sit-in outside the home of cleric Isa Qassim, who is considered the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shia-majority population.

The raid on Qassim's house and the subsequent use of force on protesters is likely to raise tensions in Bahrain days after US President Donald Trump said Washington's relationship with the Sunni-ruled kingdom – long strained over its human rights record – would improve.

"A total of 286 arrests were made, including fugitives who escaped from Jau Prison," the ministry said. "Several terrorists and convicted felons were also apprehended with a large number of them hiding in the residence of Isa Qassim," it added.

Witnesses had earlier told AFP that several civilians were wounded when police officers fired at demonstrators throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at security forces.

A spiritual leader

Qassim faces expulsion from the kingdom after authorities revoked his citizenship last year for alleged links to Iran and fomenting violence, charges he has denied.

Rights activists say the revocation of Qassim's citizenship was part of a crackdown by the Sunni-ruled kingdom on the mainly Shia Muslim opposition which had been seeking a greater say in running the country.

The raid took place two days after a Bahraini court convicted Qassim of financial corruption and sentenced him to a suspended one-year jail term, but a security source said the operation did not target the cleric.

The Iran conundrum 

In 2011, Bahrain crushed an uprising by the Shia population. The government believes the opposition seeks to overthrow it by force and says Iran has aided in deadly militant attacks on security forces.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the raid was a consequence of Trump's visit to Riyadh over the weekend during which the US leader singled out Tehran as a sponsor of militant groups, comments that aligned with the views of predominantly Sunni Saudi Arabia.

Zarif tweeted: "First concrete result of POTUS (Trump) cozying up to despots in Riyadh: Deadly attack on peaceful protesters by emboldened Bahrain regime."

Bahraini MP Abdullah bin Huwail said in a statement that the security operation showed the government's resolve to confront an Iranian-backed security threat.

"Some areas in Diraz village had transformed into a teeming sanctuary embracing terrorists, saboteurs and fugitives from justice," said bin Huwail, the head of the parliamentary council on national foreign affairs, defence and security council.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us