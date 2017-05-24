Negotiators from opposing sides in Myanmar's civil war meet in the capital Naypyidaw on Wednesday for a five-day peace conference.

The fighting has gone on for almost 70 years, and analysts are sceptical about how effective the talks will be.

"It is complicated. There are many stakeholders in this process with different goals and ambitions," analyst Khin Ma Ma Myo says.

"Myanmar is not yet a federal country and we don't share the wealth of the natural resources," he adds.

TRT World 's correspondent Dave Grunebaum looks at the issues behind the conflict and what has happened since the last round of peace talks.