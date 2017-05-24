TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US envoy to UN meets Turkish PM in Ankara
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is on a two-day visit to Turkey to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis.
US envoy to UN meets Turkish PM in Ankara
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley meet in Ankara on May 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is on a two-day visit to Turkey to check how Syrian refugees "are coping, day in and day out." Haley's trip's agenda includes an overview of the UN humanitarian work and to highlight the US aid response.

On Tuesday, she met Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara to deliberate on the Syrian refugee crisis.

Sources say, they discussed the facilities and services provided to the foreign nationals, especially Syrians, who have taken refuge in Turkey.

Speaking to staff at the US Embassy in Ankara, Hayey lauded Turkey's efforts for sheltering Syrian refugees.

"But know that the United States is leading in this region again. We are not going to let chemical weapons happen to the Syrian people anymore," she said.

Fuat Oktay, head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and John Bass, US ambassador to Turkey also attended the meeting.

The Syrian war, which has now entered its seventh year, has displaced millions internally along with hundreds of thousands fleeing to the neighbouring states.

Turkey is home to nearly three million Syrian people according to the Turkey's Directorate General of Migration Management. This number accounts for around 45 percent of all Syrian refugees in the region, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us