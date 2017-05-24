WORLD
Sherpas find four climbers dead in Everest camp
Ten climbers have died on Mount Everest, including one on the Chinese side, during this climbing season, which ends in May.
Trekkers hike towards Everest Base camp near Lobuche, Nepal. (March 11, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

Nepali sherpas found four climbers dead in a camp on Mount Everest, officials said on Wednesday, taking the death toll on the world's highest mountain to 10 in the past month.

The bodies of the four climbers were found overnight inside two tents at Camp Four, located at 8,000 metres (26,246 feet), Mingma Sherpa, of the Seven Summit Treks group to which the sherpas belonged, said in Kathmandu.

It was not clear how they died and their identities had not been established, Mingma, who like many sherpas is known by his first name, said.

Ang Tshering Sherpa, the president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, said it was windy on the mountain on Tuesday.

Ten climbers have died on Mount Everest, including one on the Chinese side, during this climbing season, which ends this month.

The sherpas who discovered the bodies were on their way to retrieve the body of Vladimir Strba of Slovakia who died near the 8,850 metres (29,035 feet) summit on the weekend. Strba's body has been brought down to Camp Two at 6,400 metres (21,000 feet) and was expected to be brought down to base camp later on Wednesday, Mingma said.

Like last year, Hundreds of climbers in 2017 are attempting the summit from both the Nepali and Chinese sides of the mountain.

The 2015 season was scrapped after 19 climbers were killed and 61 injured in an avalanche at the base camp triggered by a massive earthquake. In 2014, an avalanche at the Khumbu Icefall killed 16 Sherpa guides.

SOURCE:AP
