WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fight for Philippine city of Marawi rages on
Daesh-linked militants laid siege to the mainly-Muslim city of Marawi, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to impose martial law on the area. He threatens to expand it to the rest of the Philippines if militant activity continues.
Fight for Philippine city of Marawi rages on
Duterte says he will use harsh measures to prevent the spread of extremism and said martial law in Mindanao would remain in place for as long as it took to restore order. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Troops aboard helicopters and in armoured tanks battled Daesh-linked militants inside a southern Philippine city on Thursday, as reports emerged of the gunmen murdering civilians.

The army sent about 100 soldiers, including US-trained special forces, to retake buildings and streets in Marawi City held by militants of the Maute group, which pledged allegiance to Daesh. At least 21 people have been killed since Duterte imposed martial law late on Tuesday on impoverished Mindanao, the country's second-largest island, to prevent the spread of extremism after the rebels rampaged through Marawi.

Hundreds of civilians, including children, are taking shelter in a military camp in the city. The militants have been holding several Christians hostage and set free more than 100 prisoners from two jails.

Religious leaders have also accused the rebels of using the Christian hostages as human shields.

Marawi mayor Majul Gandamra said some rebels from the Maute were still holed up in buildings and sporadic gunfire could be heard.

He said troops had isolated the guerrillas but were not engaging them. The rebels were posting images on social media to make known their sustained presence in Marawi, Gandamra said.

Besieged town

Marawi has about 200,000 residents but many of them have fled because of the fighting.

Authorities have not reported any civilian casualties but the GMA television network showed images of nine people who had apparently been shot dead. The victims had their hands tied together.

They were captured at a roadside checkpoint and murdered by the militants after being identified as Christians, according to the GMA reporter who cited a witness.

A hornet's nest

The fighting erupted on Tuesday after security forces raided a house where they believed Isnilon Hapilon, a leader of the infamous Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom gang and Philippine head of Daesh, was hiding.

The United States regards Hapilon as one of the world's most dangerous terrorists, offering a bounty of $5 million for his capture.

However, the raid went spectacularly wrong as dozens of gunmen emerged to repel the security forces, then went on a rampage across the city while flying black Daesh flags.

The militants raided two jails, leading to the escape of more than 100 inmates, according to Mujiv Hataman, the governor of a Muslim self-rule area that includes Marawi.

They also set fire to many buildings, including a church and a university.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us