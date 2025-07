Police say they have now identified all 22 people killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night. And for the families and friends of those who were "missing", it was after an agonising two days of waiting.

UK police made several arrests after the Daesh-claimed bombing and identified British-born 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the attacker.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.