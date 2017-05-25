WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey's Erdogan to meet EU leaders
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with EU leaders as ties between Ankara and Brussels remain at an all-time low.
Turkey's Erdogan to meet EU leaders
​Turkey's most recent bid to join the EU began in 2005 - everyone agrees it's stalled - but some now think we may have gone beyond the point of no return. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet European Union leaders on the sidelines of a NATO gathering on Thursday.

It's his first meeting at the EU since Turkey's April referendum on a new presidential system. Turkey's bid to join the EU will be on the agenda, as well as a stalled migrant deal.

Erdogan recently restated Turkey's desire to join the EU and the bloc's foreign policy chief seems open to the idea, despite many ongoing differences.

"The accession process continues. It is not suspended nor ended, but as you might know, we are currently not working on opening any new negotiation chapter (for membership of the European Union)," the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

TRT World 's Abubakr al Shamahi has more from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us