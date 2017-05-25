WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters block Serbian authorities' attempt to demolish mosque
Belgrade's Mufti says the mosque did not have building permit. Neither did the local church, which was not demolished.
Protesters block Serbian authorities' attempt to demolish mosque
Five hundred families of Muslim faith are living in Zemun Polje. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

Serbian police officers gathered to oversee the demolition of a mosque under construction in ZemunPolje, a suburb in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Thursday, AlJazeeraBalkans reported.

However a standoff ensued when the demolition attempt was blocked by a large number of protesters who gathered to protect the new building.

Belgrade authorities were scheduled to demolish the religious building at 8 am. The media had also been blocked by authorities from reporting on the demolition.

Due to the large number of protesters, the police cordon withdrew at 9.30 and the demolition was postponed indefinitely.

Belgrade Mufti Mustafa ef. Jusufspahic told AlJazeera that the reason for the demolition was the lack of a building permit for the mosque in the village.

He said that there was a backlog of building permits where permits for scores of other buildings had not been issued, including the local church.

There has been a history of demolishing mosques by pan-ethnic Serbian groups, some of them ancient buildings. Sixteen mosques were destroyed in the city of BanjaLuka during the Bosnian War between 1992 and 1995.

Former Yugoslavia Serb leader from BanjaLukaRadoslavBrdjanin was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for his part in organising the destruction of Muslim property including mosques.

The destruction of the prominent Ferhat Pasha mosque in Banja Luka was cited as an example of ethnic cleansing and genocide on the part of RepublikaSrpska authorities during the Bosnian War.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us