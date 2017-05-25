WORLD
2 MIN READ
Londoners go on with daily lives amid raised threat level
The UK has tightened its security following a bombing in Manchester, but people in the capital London try to continue with their daily lives as normal.
Londoners go on with daily lives amid raised threat level
Soldiers cross a road with a police officer in central London, Britain. May 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

The UK has increased its security measures following a suicide bombing that targeted a concert by US singer Ariana Grande outside the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and wounding dozens.

The country has raised the threat level to "critical" but Londoners want to continue with their daily lives as normal.

"No reason at all to be panicked, no reason at all to be alarmed. We're doing all that we can to keep Londoners and visitors safe," Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, said.

London resident Sanjay Bowry said, "shops are still open, people are still going out on the streets and everyone seems to be carrying on with their daily lives."

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports on daily life in London after the terror attack.

Some security experts question whether the UK has made the right choice by bringing in troops across the country.

"It could play into the hands of the terrorists because we have to remember terrorists don't necessarily aim at killing people," said Sara Silvestri from City University of London.

"They use killing people to get attention. What they thrive on is triggering radical, draconian on the part of the governments or institutions they're really targeting."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us