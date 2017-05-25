WORLD
Trump slams NATO allies over terrorism and spending
US President Donald Trump at his first NATO summit in Brussels said more attacks such as this week's bombing in Manchester would take place unless the alliance did more to stop militants.
Trump's harsh words came despite NATO saying it would formally endorse joining the US-led coalition against Daesh at the summit. / AP
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2017

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed NATO allies for not doing enough in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking at his first NATO summit in Brussels, Trump said more attacks such as this week's bombing in Manchester, claimed by Daesh, would take place unless the alliance did more to stop militants.

"The NATO of the future must include a great focus on terrorism and immigration as well as threats from Russia and NATO's eastern and southern borders."

The surprising mention of immigration was in line with one of Trump's key election promises to build a wall to keep out immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico, a plan widely derided in Europe.

He also slammed NATO members who had not contributed towards the alliance's defence budget.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.

Spending dispute

Trump denounced allies for not paying their fair share, saying that even if they met a commitment to allocate two percent of GDP to defence, it would still not be enough to meet the challenges.

"Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they're supposed to be paying for their defence.

"This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States. Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years," repeating a charge he had raised constantly on the campaign trail.

Trump's harsh words came despite NATO saying it would formally endorse joining the US-led anti-Daesh coalition at the summit.

NATO's commitment came in the face of reservations in France and Germany about getting involved in another conflict.

Earlier, Trump unveiled a 9/11 memorial at the alliance's new $1.2 billion headquarters in Brussels which is meant to highlight allied unity and purpose.

On his arrival on Wednesday in Brussels, the city he once said had been turned into a "hellhole" by Muslim immigration, the president was greeted by around 9,000 protesters saying "Trump not welcome."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
