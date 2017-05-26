WORLD
4 MIN READ
G7 leaders meet for "most challenging summit" in Sicily
The gathering in Italy is being billed as a key test of how serious the new US administration is about implementing its policy agenda, particularly on climate change.
G7 leaders meet for "most challenging summit" in Sicily
For US President Donald Trump the talks will be the final leg of his first presidential foray overseas. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

G7 leaders met Friday with divisions on trade and climate change, and fresh friction surrounding US President Donald Trump, threatening to undermine a show of unity against terrorism.

"There is no doubt that this will be the most challenging G7 summit in years," European Union president Donald Tusk predicted, setting the tone for the two-day meet in Sicily's ancient hilltop resort of Taormina.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports from Siciliy.

The meeting comes days after children were among 22 people killed in a concert bomb attack in Manchester.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was to lead a discussion on terrorism with her aides saying she would issue a call for G7 countries to put more pressure on internet companies to ensure extremist content is quickly taken offline and notified to authorities.

United against terror

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday vowed France's total support for Britain's fight against terrorism after the Manchester attack as he met May at the G7 summit.

"We will be here to cooperate and do everything we can in order to increase this cooperation at the European level, in order to do more from a bilateral point of view against terrorism," Macron told her, in their first formal meeting since he took office.

The bombing of the pop concert in Manchester on Monday night, came a year and a half after another assault claimed by Daesh at a rock show at the Bataclan in Paris.

Maintaining pressure on Russia

Tusk called on G7 leaders to maintain sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, but the White House said it did not yet "have a position" on the issue.

The EU and US under then president Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russia rebels.

But it is unclear whether Obama's successor Trump, who is under fire domestically over allegations that Russia meddled to aid his election campaign last year, will maintain these sanctions.

"Since our last G7 summit in Japan, we haven't seen anything that would justify a change in our sanctions policy towards Russia," Tusk, who coordinates policy for the EU's 28 leaders, told reporters in Sicily.

North Korea will "be solved"

Trump promised that North Korea "will be solved", as G7 powers will confront a series of missile tests by the nuclear-armed nation.

Trump's tough talk came in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, which along with South Korea is most immediately threatened by North Korean belligerence.

But the isolated regime has also threatened to target places further afield such as the US West Coast, and Trump has called North Korea's young leader Kim Jong-Un a "madman with nuclear weapons".

"We will be discussing many things including of course North Korea which is very much on our minds," Trump said before holding bilateral talks with Abe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us