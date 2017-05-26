WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump son-in-law Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe: US media
Kushner is the only current White House official known to be considered a key person in the probe. He is being investigated because of his meetings and other possible interactions with the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow.
Trump son-in-law Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe: US media
US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, who is also his senior adviser, Jared Kushner arrive for a meeting with manufacturing CEOs at the White House in Washington DC, US. February 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Russia investigation, The Washington Post and NBC News reported on Thursday.

Kushner is being investigated because of his meetings in December 2016 and other possible interactions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a banker from Moscow, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Kushner is the only current White House official known to be considered a key person in the probe, the newspaper reported.

The FBI, several congressional committees and a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice are looking into allegations of meddling by Russia in the 2016 US election and possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russian officials seeking to influence the election.

The controversy has engulfed Trump's administration since he first fired his national security adviser Michael Flynn in February and then FBI Director James Comey on May 9. Moscow continues to deny the allegations while Trump denies any collusion with Russia.

The interest in Kushner does not mean investigators suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him, the officials told NBC News. It is not known whether Kushner has received any requests from the FBI for records, NBC News said.

One of Kushner's attorneys, Jamie Gorelick, said in a statement her client would cooperate with the investigation.

"Mr Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry," Gorelick said.

The FBI and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us