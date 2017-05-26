WORLD
Families in Nigeria's Chibok wait to reunite with missing daughters
Boko Haram abducted 276 girls from a school in Chibok in 2014 and 113 still remain in captivity today. The families of the Chibok girls are waiting for their return.
The file photo shows Martha Mark, the mother of kidnapped school girl Monica Mark, in the family house in Chibok, Nigeria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in Nigeria's northern town of Chibok in April 2014. Through negotiations with the Nigerian government, dozens of them were released.

But families are worried about the 113 girls who still remain in captivity.

"Since it was against my will that my daughter was taken, my heart is not at rest. I keep thinking every day why these wicked people have not released them. I am worried why my daughter is not yet out," Mutu Garba, father of a missing girl said.

Some of their parents have died while waiting for their return.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah visited the community to find out how they have been coping without their daughters.

The schoolgirls, now young women, were taken from their school in Chibok in the remote northeastern Borno state, where Boko Haram has waged a seven-year insurgency.

Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.

SOURCE:TRT World
