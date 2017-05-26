Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in Nigeria's northern town of Chibok in April 2014. Through negotiations with the Nigerian government, dozens of them were released.

But families are worried about the 113 girls who still remain in captivity.

"Since it was against my will that my daughter was taken, my heart is not at rest. I keep thinking every day why these wicked people have not released them. I am worried why my daughter is not yet out," Mutu Garba, father of a missing girl said.

Some of their parents have died while waiting for their return.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah visited the community to find out how they have been coping without their daughters.

The schoolgirls, now young women, were taken from their school in Chibok in the remote northeastern Borno state, where Boko Haram has waged a seven-year insurgency.

Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.