WORLD
2 MIN READ
Poet Tony Walsh pays an emotional tribute to Manchester victims
"They've covered the cobbles, but they'll never defeat all the dreamers and schemers who still teem through these streets," read Walsh in a heart-touching ode to the city.
Poet Tony Walsh pays an emotional tribute to Manchester victims
Poet Tony Walsh performs a poem on stage during a vigil for the victims of the attack on concertgoers at Manchester Arena, in central Manchester, UK. May 23, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

Searching for comfort after Britain's deadliest attack in nearly 12 years, residents of Manchester found some solace in its pioneering culture, which one local poet summed up as "Northern grit, Northern wit."

While Mancunians joke that their city is best known for grey skies and rain, the horror of a suicide bombing that left 22 people dead and 64 injured has been countered by a resolve not to be cowed by militants.

Thousands turned up for a vigil in the city centre where poet Tony Walsh read This is the Place, a celebration of a city that "set the whole planet shaking" when it helped spawn the industrial revolution.

The bombing that killed 22 ripped through a crowd leaving a show by US pop star Ariana Grande. It affected all of Manchester's 2.5 million population, from homeless men who rushed to help the injured to celebrity footballers and pop musicians whose children had gone to see the show.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us