Team UK prevails over USA at FootGolf tournament
During FootGolf's inaugural Jansen Cup, players kicked their footballs into oversized golf holes over three days at the Desert Willow Golf Resort, California.
Team UK prevailed 29 1/2 - 18 1/2 over Team USA in the 24-a-side mixed-gender event on Wednesday. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2017

Team UK inflicted a crushing defeat on Team USA in FootGolf's Jansen Cup, a Ryder Cup-like hybrid of football and golf, played in the US state of California.

Team UK prevailed 29 1/2 - 18 1/2 over Team USA in the 24-a-side mixed-gender event at the Desert Willow Golf Resort on Wednesday.

During the inaugural cup, players scored points by kicking their footballs into oversized golf holes over three days.

Team UK featured Mark Scotchford, who was once a scholar with English Championship second-tier soccer club Brentford.

"Yes, they have been great opponents. The one thing with the Americans is that they never give up," Scotchford said of the FootGolf World Cup winners.

"We had a big lead but every player fought to the end, which is refreshing and made it a great battle."

The Jansen Cup, named after one of FootGolf's Dutch creators Michael Jansen, will - like the Ryder - also be played once every two years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
