Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said an ongoing siege by militants in Marawi City demonstrated that Daesh had a presence in the Philippines and told rebels there was still a chance for peace.

On Tuesday the group seized large parts of Marawi, a predominantly Muslim city in the country's south.

Since then thousands of civilians have fled, and almost 50 rebels and soldiers have been killed in the fighting.

The group is relatively unknown internationally, but here's what we do know: