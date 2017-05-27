TRT World's Alican Ayanlar spoke to residents of the liberated city of Al Bab, a city in Syria's Aleppo, where life is finally returning to normal as the holy month of Ramadan begins.

The city was liberated from Daesh control by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) after six years of civil unrest in the country.

Meanwhile, a soldier from the FSA has been killed in a mortar attack in northwestern Syria.

The YPG terror group launched the attack on the Syrian town of Mare, which is under FSA control.

Previously, both the YPG and Daesh had made attempts to capture Mare.