Egypt launches air raids in Libya after attack on Christians
President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said the strikes were directed at camps in Libya which have been training militants who killed dozens of Christians in Egypt on Friday.
An attack on Coptic Christians in southern Egypt killed 28 people on Friday. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2017

Egyptian fighter jets on Friday carried out strikes directed at camps in Libya which Cairo says have been training militants who killed dozens of Christians earlier in the day.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said he had ordered strikes against what he called "terrorist" camps, declaring in a televised address that states that sponsored terrorism would be punished.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell has more.

Egyptian military sources said six strikes took place near Derna in eastern Libya at around sundown, hours after masked gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians travelling to a monastery in southern Egypt, killing 29 and wounding 24.

The Egyptian military said the operation was ongoing and had been undertaken once it had been ascertained that the camps had produced the gunmen behind the attack on the Coptic Christians in Minya, southern Egypt, on Friday morning.

TRT World's Ben Said has this report.

"The terrorist incident that took place today will not pass unnoticed," Sisi said. "We are currently targeting the camps where the terrorists are trained."

He said Egypt would not hesitate to carry out further strikes against camps that trained people to carry out operations against Egypt, whether those camps were inside or outside the country.

Egyptian military footage of pilots being briefed and war planes taking off was shown on state television.

East Libyan forces said they participated in the air strikes, which had targeted forces linked to Al Qaeda at a number of sites, and would be followed by a ground operation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
