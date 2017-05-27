WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian children learn survival skills
A class taught by volunteer emergency response teams is hoping to provide children with the tools for survival.
Syrian children learn survival skills
Syrian children learn survival skills / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2017

At least 652 children were killed in Syria in 2016 as schools, hospitals, playgrounds, parks and homes came under attack in the war, the United Nations said in a report earlier this year.

The UN said at least 255 children were killed in or near schools. Landmines and cluster munitions, it said, also injured hundreds others.

A class taught by volunteer emergency response teams is now hoping to provide children with the tools for survival.

​"We are teaching school children about the dangers of explosives and unexploded munitions. Because of the last chemical attack, we are trying to make them aware of Sarin gas and other chemical gases," said Ahmed Abdulsalam, a civil defence member in Syria.

Sarin gas has repeatedly been used in Syria on civilians despite it being a banned toxin, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical weapons, a global watchdog, has said.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us